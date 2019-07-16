Contrasting of Newpark Resources Inc. (NR) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY)

Newpark Resources Inc. (NYSE:NR) and Apergy Corporation (NYSE:APY) compete with each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newpark Resources Inc. 8 0.63 N/A 0.27 28.75 Apergy Corporation 36 1.95 N/A 1.18 31.66

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Newpark Resources Inc. and Apergy Corporation. Apergy Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Newpark Resources Inc. When business has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Newpark Resources Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apergy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Newpark Resources Inc. and Apergy Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newpark Resources Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 2.8% Apergy Corporation 0.00% 9.5% 4.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Newpark Resources Inc. is 4.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival Apergy Corporation is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Newpark Resources Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Apergy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Newpark Resources Inc. and Apergy Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Newpark Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Apergy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Competitively Apergy Corporation has a consensus price target of $44.67, with potential upside of 43.40%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Newpark Resources Inc. and Apergy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 93% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Newpark Resources Inc. shares. Competitively, Apergy Corporation has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Newpark Resources Inc. 0.93% -15.43% -16.63% -5.81% -26.02% 10.92% Apergy Corporation -2.86% -8.26% 5.44% -1.6% -4.52% 38.18%

For the past year Newpark Resources Inc. has weaker performance than Apergy Corporation

Summary

Apergy Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors Newpark Resources Inc.

Newpark Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides products and services primarily to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services for technical drilling projects involving complex subsurface conditions, including horizontal, directional, geologically deep, or deep water drilling. This segment also grinds barite and other industrial minerals. The Mats and Integrated Services segment provides composite mat rentals, well site construction, and related site services to oil and gas customers at well, production, transportation, and refinery locations. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Newpark Resources, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies segments. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts, as well as automation equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management. This segment offers its products under the brand names of Harbison-Fischer, Norris, Alberta Oil Tool, Oil Lift Technology, PCS Ferguson, Pro-Rod, Upco, Accelerated, Norriseal-Wellmark, Quartzdyne, Spirit, Theta, Timberline, and Windrock. The Drilling Technologies segment provides polycrystalline diamond cutters and bearings for use in oil and gas drill bits under the US Synthetic brand. The company was formerly known as Wellsite Corporation and changed its name to Apergy Corporation in February 2018. Apergy Corporation is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. As of May 8, 2018, Apergy Corporation operates independently of PHI Group Inc.