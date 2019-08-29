Contrasting of NewMarket Corporation (NEU) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR)

Both NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) are Specialty Chemicals companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 426 2.40 N/A 20.08 21.00 Quaker Chemical Corporation 195 3.26 N/A 5.13 36.54

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of NewMarket Corporation and Quaker Chemical Corporation. Quaker Chemical Corporation seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to NewMarket Corporation. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. NewMarket Corporation is currently more affordable than Quaker Chemical Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of NewMarket Corporation and Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3% Quaker Chemical Corporation 0.00% 13.9% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta indicates that NewMarket Corporation is 47.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s 50.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.5 beta.

Liquidity

NewMarket Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 1.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Quaker Chemical Corporation are 2.7 and 2 respectively. NewMarket Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

NewMarket Corporation and Quaker Chemical Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Quaker Chemical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

NewMarket Corporation has an average target price of $380, and a -19.42% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.8% of NewMarket Corporation shares and 97.2% of Quaker Chemical Corporation shares. NewMarket Corporation’s share held by insiders are 6.4%. Competitively, 1.6% are Quaker Chemical Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% Quaker Chemical Corporation -3.88% -8.16% -15.68% -6.07% 16.71% 5.45%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Quaker Chemical Corporation.

Summary

NewMarket Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Quaker Chemical Corporation.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. The company also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products. In addition, it offers construction products comprising flexible sealants and protective coatings for various applications; bio-lubricants for forestry and construction industries; die casting lubricants; and chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, mining, aerospace, tube and pipe, cans, and other industries. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.