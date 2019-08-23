Contrasting of NewMarket Corporation (NEU) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI)

NewMarket Corporation (NYSE:NEU) and Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) have been rivals in the Specialty Chemicals for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewMarket Corporation 424 2.39 N/A 20.08 21.00 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 3 1.21 N/A 0.24 13.35

In table 1 we can see NewMarket Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Flexible Solutions International Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than NewMarket Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. NewMarket Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NewMarket Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewMarket Corporation 0.00% 44% 13.3% Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0.00% 16% 10.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.53 beta indicates that NewMarket Corporation is 47.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Flexible Solutions International Inc. has a 0.46 beta which is 54.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

NewMarket Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. On the competitive side is, Flexible Solutions International Inc. which has a 2.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. NewMarket Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for NewMarket Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewMarket Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 Flexible Solutions International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

NewMarket Corporation has an average price target of $380, and a -19.26% downside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both NewMarket Corporation and Flexible Solutions International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 55.8% and 6.7% respectively. Insiders owned 6.4% of NewMarket Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 46.82% of Flexible Solutions International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewMarket Corporation -0.25% 5.57% 2.34% 5.93% 4.11% 2.31% Flexible Solutions International Inc. -18.62% -26.16% 8.5% 104.49% 101.32% 142.36%

For the past year NewMarket Corporation has weaker performance than Flexible Solutions International Inc.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors NewMarket Corporation beats Flexible Solutions International Inc.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. It offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, such as engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and in other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives. The company also provides fuel additives that are used to enhance the oil refining process and the performance of gasoline, diesel, biofuels, and other fuels to industry, government, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and individual customers. It has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, India, Latin America, and the Middle East. NewMarket Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Flexible Solutions International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products; and Biodegradable Polymers. Its products include HEATSAVR, a chemical product for use in swimming pools and spas that forms a thin and transparent layer on the waterÂ’s surface; ECOSAVR, a disposable dispenser designed for the residential pool and spa market; and WATERSAVR to reduce water evaporation in reservoirs, potable water storage tanks, livestock watering ponds, aqueducts, canals, and irrigation ditches, as well as for lawn and turf care, and potted and bedding plants. It also offers thermal polyaspartate biopolymers (TPAs) for oil well to reduce scale and corrosion in various water systems; and for the agricultural industry to reduce fertilizer crystallization before, during, and after application, as well as to prevent crystal formation between fertilizer and minerals present in the soil. In addition, the company provides TPAs for irrigation to prevent early plugging of drip irrigation ports, reduce maintenance costs, and lengthen the life of equipment; for detergents as a biodegradable substitute for poly-acrylic acid; and for use in personal care products, such as shampoo and cosmetic products. Flexible Solutions International Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.