Contrasting of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Since NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Xenetic Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 102.43 N/A -1.22 0.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -13.64 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -93.9% -67.1%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that NewLink Genetics Corporation is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has beta of 2.46 which is 146.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

13.3 and 13.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of NewLink Genetics Corporation. Its rival Xenetic Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.6 and 1.6 respectively. NewLink Genetics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Xenetic Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 151.57% for NewLink Genetics Corporation with average target price of $4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.6% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares and 10.2% of Xenetic Biosciences Inc. shares. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Xenetic Biosciences Inc. has 10.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Xenetic Biosciences Inc. -16.61% -77.97% -85.76% -90.2% -93% -87.75%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation had bullish trend while Xenetic Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Xenetic Biosciences Inc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. Its lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer. It also develops OncoHist for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has a research, development, license, and supply agreement with Shire plc to develop SHP656, a polysialylated recombinant (rFVIII) protein to treat hemophilia; and a collaborative research and development license agreement with PJSC Pharmsynthez to develop, commercialize and market PulmoXen for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, as well as Xemys for the treatment of multiple sclerosis. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.