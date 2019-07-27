Contrasting of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA)

NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 21.70 N/A -1.44 0.00 Verona Pharma plc 6 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Verona Pharma plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Verona Pharma plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Verona Pharma plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Verona Pharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

NewLink Genetics Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 156.41% and an $4 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

NewLink Genetics Corporation and Verona Pharma plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 33% and 65.57%. Insiders owned 0.9% of NewLink Genetics Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation -2.99% -2.41% 10.2% -22.12% -69.83% 6.58% Verona Pharma plc -6.67% -5.94% 2.34% -50.25% -64.17% -37.62%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has 6.58% stronger performance while Verona Pharma plc has -37.62% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors NewLink Genetics Corporation beats Verona Pharma plc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, discovers, and develops therapeutic drugs to treat respiratory diseases primarily in the United Kingdom and North America. The companyÂ’s lead product is RPL554, an inhaled dual inhibitor of the enzymes phosphodiesterase 3 and 4, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial that acts as a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Verona Pharma plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.