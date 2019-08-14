Contrasting of NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Both NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewLink Genetics Corporation 2 98.60 N/A -1.22 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 145.50 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewLink Genetics Corporation 0.00% -38.6% -33.1% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

NewLink Genetics Corporation has a Current Ratio of 13.3 and a Quick Ratio of 13.3. Competitively, Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 4.4 and has 4.4 Quick Ratio. NewLink Genetics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for NewLink Genetics Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NewLink Genetics Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of NewLink Genetics Corporation is $4, with potential upside of 161.44%. Competitively Iterum Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $17, with potential upside of 134.81%. Based on the data shown earlier, NewLink Genetics Corporation is looking more favorable than Iterum Therapeutics plc, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both NewLink Genetics Corporation and Iterum Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 34.6% and 75.3% respectively. About 0.1% of NewLink Genetics Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Iterum Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NewLink Genetics Corporation 13.46% 18% 1.14% 22.07% -52.8% 16.45% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year NewLink Genetics Corporation has weaker performance than Iterum Therapeutics plc

Summary

NewLink Genetics Corporation beats on 5 of the 9 factors Iterum Therapeutics plc.

NewLink Genetics Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its portfolio includes biologic product candidates based on its HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy technology, which is designed to stimulate the human immune system to attack cancer cells; and small-molecule product candidates that are focused on breaking the immune system's tolerance to cancer by inhibiting the indoleamine-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway and the tryptophan-2, 3-dioxygenase pathway. The company is developing IDO pathway inhibitors comprising indoximod that is in multiple Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for patients with melanoma, pancreatic cancer, malignant brain tumors, metastatic breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, prostate cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and GDC-0919 and atezolizumab (MPDL3280A) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for patients with locally advanced or metastatic solid tumors. Its clinical development products include NLG2101 for metastatic breast cancer; NLG2102 for refractory malignant brain tumors; NLG2103 for advanced melanoma; NLG2104 for metastatic pancreatic cancer; NLG2105 for pediatric patients with refractory malignant brain tumors; and NLG2106 for acute myelogenous leukemia. The companyÂ’s HyperAcute cellular immunotherapy product candidates under clinical development include tergenpumatucel-L, is being investigated in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for patients with advanced NSCLC; and dorgenmeltucel-L, is being investigated in a Phase II clinical trial for patients with advanced melanoma. Its infectious disease program includes replication-competent recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus, a vaccine technology to treat Ebola and Marburg viruses. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Genentech, Inc. and Merck, Sharpe and Dohme Corp. NewLink Genetics Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Ames, Iowa.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.