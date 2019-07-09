Contrasting of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTP) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI)

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTP) and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI), both competing one another are REIT – Residential companies. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 24 7.75 N/A 0.64 38.24 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 18 -163.57 N/A 2.75 6.28

In table 1 we can see New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than New York Mortgage Trust Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s potential upside is 16.72% and its average target price is $18.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 13.95% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares and 60.2% of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation shares. Competitively, 0.3% are Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.44% 3.47% 3.74% 7.73% 10.99% Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation 1.47% -1.03% -7.55% -8.19% -6.57% -1.54%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 10.99% stronger performance while Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation has -1.54% weaker performance.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in Servicing Related Assets and RMBS segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation was founded in 2012 and is based in Moorestown, New Jersey.