Contrasting of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMTO) and Its Peers

We are comparing New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTO) and its competitors on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has 17.52% of its shares owned by institutional investors & an average of 59.14% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.93% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 18.81% 6.77% 3.08%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. N/A 24 39.11 Industry Average 54.72M 290.97M 114.99

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.67 2.76

As a group, REIT – Residential companies have a potential upside of 39.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0.28% 1.01% 6.28% 5.27% 5.05% 12.49% Industry Average 2.27% 4.03% 5.13% 11.34% 17.37% 14.08%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has weaker performance than New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s peers beat New York Mortgage Trust Inc. on 6 of the 5 factors.