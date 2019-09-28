Contrasting of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYMT) and Its Peers

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) is a company in the REIT – Residential industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

45.4% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.47% of all REIT – Residential’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.12% of all REIT – Residential companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 3,775,000,000.00% 10.60% 0.70% Industry Average 16.43% 5.78% 1.98%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 232.54M 6 9.52 Industry Average 131.85M 802.73M 49.26

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Mortgage Trust Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.70 1.25 2.64

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. presently has a consensus target price of $7, suggesting a potential upside of 15.13%. The potential upside of the competitors is 65.60%. New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s strong average rating and high possible upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the business is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New York Mortgage Trust Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Mortgage Trust Inc. -0.33% -1.13% -2.08% -1.93% -0.97% 3.74% Industry Average 2.41% 4.05% 9.17% 13.06% 20.90% 19.56%

For the past year New York Mortgage Trust Inc. was less bullish than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that New York Mortgage Trust Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s competitors are 40.38% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.60 beta.

Dividends

New York Mortgage Trust Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust Inc.’s rivals beat on 5 of the 5 factors New York Mortgage Trust Inc.