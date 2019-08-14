Contrasting of New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC)

We are contrasting New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) and WVS Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:WVFC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Savings & Loans companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New York Community Bancorp Inc. 11 4.93 N/A 0.78 14.78 WVS Financial Corp. 17 4.45 N/A 1.55 11.12

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp. WVS Financial Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than New York Community Bancorp Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than WVS Financial Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of New York Community Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New York Community Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% WVS Financial Corp. 0.00% 8.1% 0.8%

Volatility & Risk

New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 2.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.98 beta. WVS Financial Corp.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for New York Community Bancorp Inc. and WVS Financial Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New York Community Bancorp Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 WVS Financial Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

New York Community Bancorp Inc. has a 2.95% upside potential and a consensus price target of $11.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 63.5% of New York Community Bancorp Inc. shares and 23.1% of WVS Financial Corp. shares. 1.9% are New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, WVS Financial Corp. has 25.68% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New York Community Bancorp Inc. 5.78% 14.05% 1.32% 0.87% 6.46% 22.53% WVS Financial Corp. -0.17% -2.77% -0.06% 23.04% 2.58% 17.06%

For the past year New York Community Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than WVS Financial Corp.

Summary

WVS Financial Corp. beats New York Community Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for New York Community Bank and New York Commercial Bank that offer banking products and financial services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products that include checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, NOW and money market accounts, and non-interest-bearing accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family loans; multi-family loans; commercial real estate loans; acquisition, development, and construction loans; specialty finance loans and leases; and other C&I loans consist primarily of home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as various consumer loans. The company also provides installment loans, revolving lines of credit, and insurance products, as well as cash management, and online and mobile banking services. It serves small and mid-size businesses, professional associations, and government agencies. The company serves its customers through a network of 225 Community Bank branches, 30 Commercial Bank branches, and 271 ATM locations. The company was formerly known as Queens County Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to New York Community Bancorp, Inc. in November 2000. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is based in Westbury, New York.

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to residents and businesses. The company offers various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also provides single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; land acquisition and development loans; commercial loans comprising loans secured by accounts receivable, marketable investment securities, business inventory and equipment, and related collaterals; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, loans secured by deposit accounts, and personal and education loans. The company operates six offices in the North Hills suburbs of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1993 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.