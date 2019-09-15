Contrasting of New Senior Investment Group Inc. (SNR) and Its Rivals

We are contrasting New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:SNR) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are REIT – Diversified companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.52% of all REIT – Diversified’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.08% of all REIT – Diversified companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New Senior Investment Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0.00% -47.30% -6.70% Industry Average 6.58% 9.71% 2.68%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares New Senior Investment Group Inc. and its rivals’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Senior Investment Group Inc. N/A 6 0.00 Industry Average 40.79M 620.19M 99.08

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New Senior Investment Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Senior Investment Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.33 2.58

New Senior Investment Group Inc. currently has an average target price of $7.5, suggesting a potential upside of 19.05%. As a group, REIT – Diversified companies have a potential upside of 49.34%. Given New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe New Senior Investment Group Inc. is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Senior Investment Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Senior Investment Group Inc. 1.42% 6.9% 26.64% 38.45% 2% 73.06% Industry Average 2.20% 5.10% 9.30% 13.44% 16.20% 20.17%

For the past year New Senior Investment Group Inc. has stronger performance than New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility and Risk

New Senior Investment Group Inc. has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s competitors are 28.10% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.72 beta.

Dividends

New Senior Investment Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s rivals beat on 3 of the 4 factors New Senior Investment Group Inc.