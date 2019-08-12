Contrasting of New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV)

Both New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) and Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) are REIT – Residential companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Residential Investment Corp. 16 5.54 N/A 1.43 10.96 Apartment Investment and Management Company 50 8.20 N/A 5.68 8.72

Table 1 highlights New Residential Investment Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apartment Investment and Management Company has higher revenue and earnings than New Residential Investment Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. New Residential Investment Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of New Residential Investment Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Residential Investment Corp. 0.00% 8.3% 1.7% Apartment Investment and Management Company 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.03 beta means New Residential Investment Corp.’s volatility is 3.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Apartment Investment and Management Company is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown New Residential Investment Corp. and Apartment Investment and Management Company’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Residential Investment Corp. 0 0 2 3.00 Apartment Investment and Management Company 0 2 0 2.00

The consensus price target of New Residential Investment Corp. is $18.88, with potential upside of 25.95%. Meanwhile, Apartment Investment and Management Company’s consensus price target is $52, while its potential upside is 2.36%. The information presented earlier suggests that New Residential Investment Corp. looks more robust than Apartment Investment and Management Company as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares and 97.4% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares. Insiders held 0.4% of New Residential Investment Corp. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Apartment Investment and Management Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Residential Investment Corp. 1.29% 1.49% -6.55% -7.1% -12.74% 10.42% Apartment Investment and Management Company -0.14% -0.8% 0.41% 0.69% 18.96% 13.24%

For the past year New Residential Investment Corp. was less bullish than Apartment Investment and Management Company.

Apartment Investment and Management Company is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, ownership, management, and redevelopment of apartment properties. It invests in real estate markets of United States. The firm primarily invests in apartment properties. Apartment Investment and Management Company was founded on January 10, 1994 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.