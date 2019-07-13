Contrasting of New Relic Inc. (NEWR) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

New Relic Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) and Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) compete against each other in the Business Software & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Relic Inc. 98 11.56 N/A -0.55 0.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 107 17.16 N/A 2.78 41.20

Demonstrates New Relic Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New Relic Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Relic Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -3.7% Aspen Technology Inc. 0.00% 43.6% 20.8%

Risk and Volatility

New Relic Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 1.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.01 beta. Aspen Technology Inc.’s 63.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.63 beta.

Liquidity

New Relic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.5 while its Quick Ratio is 3.5. On the competitive side is, Aspen Technology Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. New Relic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aspen Technology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for New Relic Inc. and Aspen Technology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Relic Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Aspen Technology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

New Relic Inc. has a 32.49% upside potential and an average target price of $124. Aspen Technology Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $116.5 average target price and a -12.16% potential downside. The results provided earlier shows that New Relic Inc. appears more favorable than Aspen Technology Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.2% of New Relic Inc. shares and 99.92% of Aspen Technology Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.6% of New Relic Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of Aspen Technology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Relic Inc. -4.99% 1.49% -4.04% 13.57% 14.04% 24.52% Aspen Technology Inc. -2.36% 3.98% 16.38% 35.77% 23.22% 39.17%

For the past year New Relic Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aspen Technology Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Aspen Technology Inc. beats New Relic Inc.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance Management, which are integrated applications that allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, forecast and simulate potential actions, monitor operational performances, predict the reliability of an asset and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers include companies that are engaged in the process and other industries, including energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.