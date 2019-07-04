Contrasting of New Mountain Finance Corporation (NMFC) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

This is a contrast between New Mountain Finance Corporation (NYSE:NMFC) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Mountain Finance Corporation 14 4.67 N/A 1.12 12.54 Federated Investors Inc. 29 2.84 N/A 2.13 14.43

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Mountain Finance Corporation and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to New Mountain Finance Corporation. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. New Mountain Finance Corporation is currently more affordable than Federated Investors Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us New Mountain Finance Corporation and Federated Investors Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Mountain Finance Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 24.4% 13.8%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for New Mountain Finance Corporation and Federated Investors Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Mountain Finance Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.61% for New Mountain Finance Corporation with average target price of $15. On the other hand, Federated Investors Inc.’s potential upside is 2.72% and its average target price is $34. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, New Mountain Finance Corporation is looking more favorable than Federated Investors Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Mountain Finance Corporation and Federated Investors Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 42.3% and 92.9%. Insiders owned roughly 10.46% of New Mountain Finance Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.6% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Mountain Finance Corporation -0.99% 2.49% 2.12% 2.19% 2.87% 11.21% Federated Investors Inc. -3.37% -5.36% 10.38% 21.95% 24.32% 15.71%

For the past year New Mountain Finance Corporation has weaker performance than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats New Mountain Finance Corporation on 10 of the 12 factors.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.