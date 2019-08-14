Contrasting of New Jersey Resources Corporation (NJR) and Its Peers

New Jersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR) is a company in the Gas Utilities industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Jersey Resources Corporation has 68.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 55.16% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.6% of New Jersey Resources Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.39% of all Gas Utilities companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have New Jersey Resources Corporation and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.00% 8.70% 3.10% Industry Average 8.11% 13.72% 4.62%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing New Jersey Resources Corporation and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Jersey Resources Corporation N/A 49 40.12 Industry Average 313.71M 3.87B 25.94

New Jersey Resources Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for New Jersey Resources Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Jersey Resources Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.50 2.11

The potential upside of the rivals is 24.74%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Jersey Resources Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.42% 1.2% 0.63% 4.77% 10.09% 9.2% Industry Average 1.75% 2.19% 9.26% 11.44% 10.01% 17.86%

For the past year New Jersey Resources Corporation was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Jersey Resources Corporation are 1 and 0.9. Competitively, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s rivals have 1.05 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Jersey Resources Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Jersey Resources Corporation.

Risk & Volatility

New Jersey Resources Corporation is 65.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.35. In other hand, New Jersey Resources Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.58 which is 42.19% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

New Jersey Resources Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Jersey Resources Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 529,800 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets. The Clean Energy Ventures segment invests in commercial and residential solar projects located in New Jersey; and onshore wind projects in Montana, Iowa, Kansas, Wyoming, and Pennsylvania. The Energy Services segment provides unregulated wholesale energy management services to other energy companies and natural gas producers, as well as maintains and transacts a portfolio of physical assets consisting of natural gas storage and transportation contracts in the United States and Canada. The Midstream segment invests in natural gas transportation and storage facilities. The company offers heating, ventilation, and cooling services; holds commercial real estate properties; and provides solar equipment installation, and plumbing repair and installation services, as well as engages in the water appliance sale, installation, and servicing activities. New Jersey Resources Corporation was founded in 1922 and is based in Wall, New Jersey.