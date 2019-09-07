Contrasting of New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.96 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for New Frontier Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows New Frontier Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

New Frontier Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 8.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation had bullish trend while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

New Frontier Corporation beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.