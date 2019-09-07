Contrasting of New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|7
|0.96
|N/A
|-0.21
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for New Frontier Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows New Frontier Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
New Frontier Corporation and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.04% and 8.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 72.4% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
|Priority Technology Holdings Inc.
|0.65%
|2.11%
|29.33%
|14.79%
|-26.72%
|-3%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation had bullish trend while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
New Frontier Corporation beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.
