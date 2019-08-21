Contrasting of New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
New Frontier Corporation has 34.04% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of New Frontier Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has New Frontier Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Earnings and Valuation
In next table we are contrasting New Frontier Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for New Frontier Corporation and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Frontier Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|1.50
|2.50
The potential upside of the competitors is -38.47%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Frontier Corporation and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.
Dividends
New Frontier Corporation does not pay a dividend.
Summary
New Frontier Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors New Frontier Corporation.
