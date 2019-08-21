Contrasting of New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Its Competitors

We are contrasting New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New Frontier Corporation has 34.04% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 0% of New Frontier Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has New Frontier Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting New Frontier Corporation and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for New Frontier Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Frontier Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The potential upside of the competitors is -38.47%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Frontier Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation was less bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

New Frontier Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Frontier Corporation’s rivals beat on 4 of the 4 factors New Frontier Corporation.