Contrasting of New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Frontier Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39

Table 1 highlights New Frontier Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New Frontier Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Frontier Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 59.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Frontier Corporation 0.69% 1.23% 2.82% 5.14% 0% 4.29% Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63%

For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors New Frontier Corporation.