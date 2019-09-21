Contrasting of New Frontier Corporation (NFC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU)

New Frontier Corporation (NYSE:NFC) and Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Frontier Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
Table 1 highlights New Frontier Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides New Frontier Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both New Frontier Corporation and Boxwood Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 34.04% and 59.7% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Frontier Corporation
|0.69%
|1.23%
|2.82%
|5.14%
|0%
|4.29%
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
For the past year New Frontier Corporation has stronger performance than Boxwood Merger Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors New Frontier Corporation.
