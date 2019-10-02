Contrasting of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) and Its Peers

As Real Estate Development company, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has 1.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
Table 1 has New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
|2,821,689.61%
|-10.50%
|1.50%
|Industry Average
|5.36%
|19.99%
|12.33%
Valuation & Earnings
The following data compares New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
|1.66M
|59
|59.75
|Industry Average
|60.44M
|1.13B
|76.51
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is more affordable than its competitors.
Analyst Recommendations
Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|1.00
|2.20
|2.90
As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -44.41%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership
|0.49%
|3.97%
|-3.17%
|12.88%
|-12.73%
|9.03%
|Industry Average
|2.97%
|5.55%
|7.65%
|15.55%
|15.97%
|28.77%
For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership was less bullish than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.46. Competitively, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s peers are 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.20 beta.
Dividends
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 7 of the 6 factors New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s competitors beat New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.