Contrasting of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) and Its Peers

As Real Estate Development company, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has 1.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 52.11% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has 3.1% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 11.40% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 2,821,689.61% -10.50% 1.50% Industry Average 5.36% 19.99% 12.33%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers’ gross revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 1.66M 59 59.75 Industry Average 60.44M 1.13B 76.51

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 2.20 2.90

As a group, Real Estate Development companies have a potential upside of -44.41%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership 0.49% 3.97% -3.17% 12.88% -12.73% 9.03% Industry Average 2.97% 5.55% 7.65% 15.55% 15.97% 28.77%

For the past year New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.46. Competitively, New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s peers are 19.63% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.20 beta.

Dividends

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership’s competitors beat New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership.