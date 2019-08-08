Contrasting of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR)

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE:HPR) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 12.01 N/A -0.13 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 2 0.57 N/A 0.22 5.71

Table 1 demonstrates New Concept Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us New Concept Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% HighPoint Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.6% 2.3%

Volatility & Risk

New Concept Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.82 and its 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s beta is 3.07 which is 207.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. are 21.9 and 21.9. Competitively, HighPoint Resources Corporation has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than HighPoint Resources Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

New Concept Energy Inc. and HighPoint Resources Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HighPoint Resources Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, HighPoint Resources Corporation’s potential upside is 424.02% and its consensus price target is $6.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares and 95.3% of HighPoint Resources Corporation shares. Competitively, 2.5% are HighPoint Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% HighPoint Resources Corporation -10.07% -31.69% -53.01% -56.29% -81.4% -49.8%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while HighPoint Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

HighPoint Resources Corporation beats New Concept Energy Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Northeast Wattenberg and Hereford fields of the Denver Julesburg basin located in the eastern plains of Colorado and parts of southeastern Wyoming. The company is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.