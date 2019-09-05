Contrasting of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN)

We will be contrasting the differences between New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 12.02 N/A -0.13 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 19 2.20 N/A 0.98 16.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Concept Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides New Concept Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of New Concept Energy Inc. are 21.9 and 21.9 respectively. Its competitor Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.8. New Concept Energy Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Equitrans Midstream Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

New Concept Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Equitrans Midstream Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

On the other hand, Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s potential upside is 47.56% and its consensus price target is $19.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

New Concept Energy Inc. and Equitrans Midstream Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 87.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Equitrans Midstream Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Equitrans Midstream Corporation -8.49% -14.57% -21.49% -20.13% 0% -17.13%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Equitrans Midstream Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Equitrans Midstream Corporation beats New Concept Energy Inc.