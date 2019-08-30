Contrasting of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX)

New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and CNX Resources Corporation (NYSE:CNX), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 11.88 N/A -0.13 0.00 CNX Resources Corporation 9 0.85 N/A 0.84 9.81

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of New Concept Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has New Concept Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% CNX Resources Corporation 0.00% 4.2% 2.2%

Volatility and Risk

New Concept Energy Inc. is 82.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.82. Competitively, CNX Resources Corporation’s beta is 0.65 which is 35.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

New Concept Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 21.9 while its Quick Ratio is 21.9. On the competitive side is, CNX Resources Corporation which has a 0.6 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to CNX Resources Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both New Concept Energy Inc. and CNX Resources Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 0% respectively. Comparatively, 1.4% are CNX Resources Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% CNX Resources Corporation 13.85% 13.69% -4.42% -39.25% -48.11% -28.02%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while CNX Resources Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

CNX Resources Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors New Concept Energy Inc.

