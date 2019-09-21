Contrasting of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Both New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2
|13.68
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Altus Midstream Company
|4
|8.76
|N/A
|-0.07
|0.00
In table 1 we can see New Concept Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|0.00%
|-8.5%
|-3.8%
|Altus Midstream Company
|0.00%
|-2.1%
|-0.4%
Liquidity
New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 and a Quick Ratio of 21.9. Competitively, Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altus Midstream Company.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Concept Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Altus Midstream Company
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
On the other hand, Altus Midstream Company’s potential upside is 131.02% and its consensus target price is $7.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|New Concept Energy Inc.
|2.77%
|-6.53%
|-15.92%
|0.05%
|-31.89%
|25.52%
|Altus Midstream Company
|-12.05%
|-18.73%
|-37.55%
|-60.47%
|-67.74%
|-58.47%
For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Altus Midstream Company had bearish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Altus Midstream Company beats New Concept Energy Inc.
