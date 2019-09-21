Contrasting of New Concept Energy Inc. (GBR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Both New Concept Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GBR) and Altus Midstream Company (NASDAQ:ALTM) compete on a level playing field in the Independent Oil & Gas industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Concept Energy Inc. 2 13.68 N/A -0.13 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 4 8.76 N/A -0.07 0.00

In table 1 we can see New Concept Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Concept Energy Inc. 0.00% -8.5% -3.8% Altus Midstream Company 0.00% -2.1% -0.4%

Liquidity

New Concept Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.9 and a Quick Ratio of 21.9. Competitively, Altus Midstream Company’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. New Concept Energy Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Altus Midstream Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for New Concept Energy Inc. and Altus Midstream Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Concept Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Altus Midstream Company 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Altus Midstream Company’s potential upside is 131.02% and its consensus target price is $7.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of New Concept Energy Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.3% of Altus Midstream Company are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Altus Midstream Company’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Concept Energy Inc. 2.77% -6.53% -15.92% 0.05% -31.89% 25.52% Altus Midstream Company -12.05% -18.73% -37.55% -60.47% -67.74% -58.47%

For the past year New Concept Energy Inc. had bullish trend while Altus Midstream Company had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Altus Midstream Company beats New Concept Energy Inc.