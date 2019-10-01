Contrasting of New Age Beverages Corporation (NBEV) and Its Competitors

We are comparing New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ:NBEV) and its competitors on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Beverages – Soft Drinks companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

New Age Beverages Corporation has 13.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 40.18% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand New Age Beverages Corporation has 5% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 21.37% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have New Age Beverages Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Beverages Corporation 2,310,920,422.16% -9.80% -5.50% Industry Average 4.78% 95.15% 12.76%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing New Age Beverages Corporation and its competitors’ net profit, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Beverages Corporation 73.79M 3 0.00 Industry Average 386.82M 8.10B 79.28

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for New Age Beverages Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Beverages Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.50 2.20 2.67

The competitors have a potential upside of 17.65%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of New Age Beverages Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) New Age Beverages Corporation 1.08% -21.26% -27.38% -46.88% 78.1% -28.08% Industry Average 2.63% 11.67% 8.80% 18.86% 31.91% 29.78%

For the past year New Age Beverages Corporation has -28.08% weaker performance while New Age Beverages Corporation’s competitors have 29.78% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of New Age Beverages Corporation are 1.6 and 1.2. Competitively, New Age Beverages Corporation’s competitors have 1.55 and 1.13 for Current and Quick Ratio. New Age Beverages Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than New Age Beverages Corporation’s peers.

Risk and Volatility

New Age Beverages Corporation is 124.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.24. Competitively, New Age Beverages Corporation’s competitors are 14.56% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Dividends

New Age Beverages Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

New Age Beverages Corporation’s peers beat New Age Beverages Corporation on 3 of the 4 factors.