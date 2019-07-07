Contrasting of Nevro Corp. (NVRO) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE)

As Medical Appliances & Equipment companies, Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) and Viveve Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nevro Corp. 54 5.08 N/A -1.64 0.00 Viveve Medical Inc. 1 0.95 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Nevro Corp. and Viveve Medical Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Nevro Corp. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevro Corp. 0.00% -31.8% -16.6% Viveve Medical Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Nevro Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.19 beta. Viveve Medical Inc.’s 57.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.43 beta.

Liquidity

Nevro Corp.’s Current Ratio is 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. On the competitive side is, Viveve Medical Inc. which has a 4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Nevro Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Viveve Medical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Nevro Corp. and Viveve Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevro Corp. 0 2 4 2.67 Viveve Medical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$61 is Nevro Corp.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -3.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Nevro Corp. shares and 68.4% of Viveve Medical Inc. shares. About 1.4% of Nevro Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Viveve Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevro Corp. -0.95% -7.06% 25.8% 48.52% -18.63% 60.09% Viveve Medical Inc. -12.57% -24.08% -55.78% -80.18% -77.78% -56.2%

For the past year Nevro Corp. has 60.09% stronger performance while Viveve Medical Inc. has -56.2% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nevro Corp. beats Viveve Medical Inc.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, focuses on providing products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. It develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The company sells its products through its direct sales force, and a network of sales agents and independent distributors. Nevro Corp. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Viveve Medical, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for the non-invasive treatment of vaginal laxity. The company offers Geneveve, a non-invasive solution that includes the Viveve System, a radio frequency generator; a reusable hand piece and single-use treatment tip; and other consumable accessories. It markets its products through sales employees and distributors in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. Viveve Medical, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.