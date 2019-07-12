Contrasting of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (UWN) and Its Competitors

As Resorts & Casinos company, Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has 33.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 57.69% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has 27.69% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 10.69% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 0.00% 2.10% 1.60% Industry Average 5.27% 13.98% 4.31%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. N/A 2 54.89 Industry Average 244.88M 4.65B 33.99

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. is more expensive than its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.45 3.44 2.71

The potential upside of the competitors is 47.34%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. -0.4% -0.27% -0.8% 2.92% -0.76% 3.78% Industry Average 2.63% 5.10% 7.59% 19.68% 9.03% 18.34%

For the past year Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. are 4 and 4. Competitively, Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s rivals have 1.09 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s competitors have beta of 1.39 which is 39.42% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.’s competitors beat Nevada Gold & Casinos Inc.

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc., a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote BobÂ’s Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota. As of April 30, 2017, it operated approximately 658 slot machines in approximately 16 locations in Deadwood, South Dakota. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. is a subsidiary of Far East Golden Resources Investment Limited.