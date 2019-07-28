Contrasting of Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

We will be contrasting the differences between Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 3 1.37 N/A -0.27 0.00

Demonstrates Neurotrope Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neurotrope Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.78 beta means Neurotrope Inc.’s volatility is 178.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. OPKO Health Inc.’s 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.84 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neurotrope Inc. are 23.1 and 23.1. Competitively, OPKO Health Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neurotrope Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than OPKO Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 23.2% respectively. Insiders held 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% OPKO Health Inc. -0.48% -15.45% -24.91% -32.69% -35.4% -30.9%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. has 103.08% stronger performance while OPKO Health Inc. has -30.9% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors OPKO Health Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.