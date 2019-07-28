Contrasting of Neurotrope Inc. (NTRP) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Both Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 15.40 N/A -0.47 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neurotrope Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neurotrope Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.78 beta means Neurotrope Inc.’s volatility is 178.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.7 which is 70.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neurotrope Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23.1 and 23.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Neurotrope Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neurotrope Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

Meanwhile, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $105.4, while its potential upside is 20.48%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neurotrope Inc. and Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.4% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 18.97% of Neurotrope Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurotrope Inc. 2.4% 27.87% 70.99% 4.02% -19.44% 103.08% Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47%

For the past year Neurotrope Inc. was more bullish than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.