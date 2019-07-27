Contrasting of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) and PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. 15 3.79 N/A -1.51 0.00 PerkinElmer Inc. 93 3.79 N/A 2.20 40.05

Table 1 highlights Neuronetics Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Neuronetics Inc. and PerkinElmer Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0% -27.7% PerkinElmer Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 4.1%

Liquidity

Neuronetics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, PerkinElmer Inc. which has a 1.7 Current Ratio and a 1.2 Quick Ratio. Neuronetics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PerkinElmer Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.5% of Neuronetics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 97.7% of PerkinElmer Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% are Neuronetics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, PerkinElmer Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. -7.65% -8.39% -14.27% -39.56% 0% -22.69% PerkinElmer Inc. -5.81% -11.37% -6.25% 3.35% 15.34% 11.92%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. had bearish trend while PerkinElmer Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors PerkinElmer Inc. beats Neuronetics Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

PerkinElmer, Inc. provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, research, environmental, industrial, food, and laboratory services markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Discovery and Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions segment develops and provides analytical technologies, solutions, and services that enable its customers to understand the characterization and health of various aspects, including air, water, and soil. It also provides solutions to farmers and food producers; an analytical instrumentation for the industrial market, which includes the chemical, electronics, energy, food, lubricant, petrochemical, and polymer industries; and laboratory services. This segmentÂ’s offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, liquid handling systems, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance life sciences research and drug discovery processes. Its research portfolio includes a range of systems consisting of imaging, detection, and extraction instrumentation for use on in vitro, ex vivo, and in vivo models, analysis hardware, and software; and a range of consumable products, including drug discovery and research reagents. The Diagnostics segment provides early detection for genetic disorders from pregnancy to early childhood, as well as flat panel X-ray detectors and infectious disease testing for the diagnostics market. This segment also develops technologies that enable and support sample-to-sequencer workflow using next-generation DNA sequencing for applications in oncology, genetic testing, and drug discovery. The company serves pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, laboratories, academic and research institutions, public health authorities, private healthcare organizations, doctors, and government agencies. PerkinElmer, Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.