Contrasting of Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) and Its Peers

As Medical Laboratories & Research company, Neuronetics Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuronetics Inc. has 93.7% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.35% institutional ownership for its rivals. 2% of Neuronetics Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.30% of all Medical Laboratories & Research companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Neuronetics Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuronetics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -27.70% Industry Average 37.84% 43.00% 7.62%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Neuronetics Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuronetics Inc. N/A 15 0.00 Industry Average 83.40M 220.41M 72.84

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Neuronetics Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuronetics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.80 2.88 2.78

The rivals have a potential upside of 36.50%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuronetics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuronetics Inc. 4.2% -4.8% -30.35% -29.28% -53.37% -38.45% Industry Average 7.27% 14.02% 18.58% 38.35% 54.06% 47.86%

For the past year Neuronetics Inc. has -38.45% weaker performance while Neuronetics Inc.’s peers have 47.86% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Neuronetics Inc. are 8.9 and 8.7. Competitively, Neuronetics Inc.’s rivals have 4.48 and 4.24 for Current and Quick Ratio. Neuronetics Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neuronetics Inc.’s peers.

Dividends

Neuronetics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Neuronetics Inc.’s peers beat Neuronetics Inc.

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders. It offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment for adult patients with major depressive disorder. The company's NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed MRI-strength magnetic field, which induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.