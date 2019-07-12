Contrasting of NeuroMetrix Inc. (NURO) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Both NeuroMetrix Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) and Atrion Corporation (NASDAQ:ATRI) are each other’s competitor in the Medical Instruments & Supplies industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuroMetrix Inc. 1 0.28 N/A -0.11 0.00 Atrion Corporation 831 9.30 N/A 18.44 48.34

In table 1 we can see NeuroMetrix Inc. and Atrion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides NeuroMetrix Inc. and Atrion Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuroMetrix Inc. 0.00% 11.8% 6.9% Atrion Corporation 0.00% 16.9% 15.3%

Volatility and Risk

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s current beta is 0.58 and it happens to be 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Atrion Corporation’s 59.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.41 beta.

Liquidity

NeuroMetrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Atrion Corporation which has a 11.3 Current Ratio and a 8.3 Quick Ratio. Atrion Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NeuroMetrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.4% of NeuroMetrix Inc. shares and 62% of Atrion Corporation shares. 3.63% are NeuroMetrix Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are Atrion Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NeuroMetrix Inc. -4.25% -33.91% -32.01% -33.02% -51.78% -10.54% Atrion Corporation 3.29% -0.87% 13.24% 24.99% 52.27% 20.25%

For the past year NeuroMetrix Inc. had bearish trend while Atrion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Atrion Corporation beats on 8 of the 8 factors NeuroMetrix Inc.

NeuroMetrix, Inc., a medical device company, develops and markets products for the detection, diagnosis, and monitoring of peripheral nerve and spinal cord disorders. The company develops wearable neuro-stimulation therapeutic devices and point-of-care neuropathy diagnostic tests to address chronic health conditions, including chronic pain, sleep disorders, and diabetes. Its marketed products include Quell, a wearable device for relief of chronic intractable pain, such as nerve pain due to diabetes and lower back problems; the SENSUS pain therapy device, a prescription neurostimulation device based on transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation for relief of chronic intractable pain; DPNCheck, a test used to evaluate systemic neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and ADVANCE NCS/EMG system, a platform for the performance of traditional nerve conduction studies. The company offers its products to consumers, patients, retail merchandisers, health care professionals, durable medical equipment suppliers, physicians, clinics, hospitals, managed care organizations, independent distributors, retail health businesses, endocrinologists, podiatrists, neurologists, and physical medicine and rehabilitation centers, as well as primary care, internal medicine, orthopedic, hand, and neuro surgeons primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. NeuroMetrix, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells fluid delivery devices, and ophthalmic and cardiovascular products worldwide. The companyÂ’s fluid delivery products include valves that promote infection control and needle safety, as well as for use in intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the fields of anesthesia and oncology. Its cardiovascular products comprise MPS2 myocardial protection system that delivers fluids and medications, and mixes drugs, as well as controls temperature, pressure, and other variables; cardiac surgery vacuum relief valves; silicone vessel loops for retracting and occluding vessels; and inflation devices for balloon catheter dilation, stent deployment, and fluid dispensing, as well as products that are used in heart bypass surgery. The companyÂ’s ophthalmic products include specialized medical devices that disinfect contact lenses; and a line of balloon catheters, which are used for the treatment of nasolacrimal duct obstruction in children and adults. It also manufactures instrumentation and associated disposables that measures the activated clotting time of blood; and a line of products designed for safe needle and scalpel blade containment. In addition, the company produces pressure relief valves and inflation systems, principally for use in aviation and marine industries; components used in survival products, such as life vests, life rafts, escape slides, inflatable boats, and other inflatable structures; and one-way and two-way pressure relief valves that protect sensitive electronics and munitions during transportation, as well as pressure relief valves for use in other medical and non-medical applications. Atrion Corporation sells its products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and other treatment centers, as well as other equipment manufacturers through direct sales personnel, independent sales representatives, and distributors. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.