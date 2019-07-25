Contrasting of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 14.98 N/A -0.47 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 13 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. are 8.8 and 8.6 respectively. Its competitor Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current Ratio is 0.3 and its Quick Ratio is 0.3. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus price target of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is $105.4, with potential upside of 22.27%. Competitively the consensus price target of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is $27.33, which is potential 125.87% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.1% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp -6.67% 7.2% 0% 0% 0% 17.65%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.