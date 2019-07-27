Contrasting of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

As Biotechnology businesses, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 84 15.40 N/A -0.47 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 69.38 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -153.6% -104.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.7 beta means Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s volatility is 70.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s beta is 2.05 which is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.6 while its Current Ratio is 8.8. Meanwhile, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has a Current Ratio of 8.7 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 4 2.80 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 20.48% upside potential and an average target price of $105.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares and 15.1% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 4.73% 11.95% 34.09% 12.47% -80.52% 47.62%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.