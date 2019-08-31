Contrasting of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Its Peers

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 0% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.10% -4.20% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and its peers’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. N/A 85 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

With average target price of $108.25, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a potential upside of 8.88%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 141.32%. The analysts’ opionion based on the data delivered earlier is that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8.8 and a Quick Ratio of 8.6. Competitively, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s rivals.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.3 shows that Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.