Contrasting of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE:CO), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 85 14.83 N/A -0.47 0.00 Global Cord Blood Corporation 6 0.00 N/A 0.27 21.25

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.00% 0% 4.6%

Volatility and Risk

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a 1.3 beta, while its volatility is 30.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s 83.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.17 beta.

Liquidity

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.6. On the competitive side is, Global Cord Blood Corporation which has a 8.6 Current Ratio and a 8.6 Quick Ratio. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Global Cord Blood Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $108.25, while its potential upside is 10.43%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and Global Cord Blood Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 18.2% respectively. About 0.9% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% are Global Cord Blood Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 11.82% 13.13% 29.28% 10.5% -2.64% 34.98% Global Cord Blood Corporation 0.35% 1.4% -13.6% -7.37% -26.46% -10.39%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 34.98% stronger performance while Global Cord Blood Corporation has -10.39% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats Global Cord Blood Corporation.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services. As of March 31, 2018, it had three operating cord blood banks in the Beijing municipality, the Guangdong province, and the Zhejiang province. The company was formerly known as China Cord Blood Corporation and changed its name to Global Cord Blood Corporation in March 2018. Global Cord Blood Corporation is based in Central, Hong Kong. Global Cord Blood Corporation is a subsidiary of Nanjing Ying Peng Hui Kang Medical Industry Investment Partnership (Limited Partnership).