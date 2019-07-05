Contrasting of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)

Both Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 82 15.10 N/A -0.47 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8%

Risk & Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s 1.7 beta indicates that its volatility is 70.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 1.72 which is 72.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 3.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has an average target price of $105.4, and a 22.84% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 8.1% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% are Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has 10.47% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -35.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.