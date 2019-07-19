Contrasting of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 83 15.58 N/A -0.47 0.00 ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) and ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -4.2% ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4%

Risk and Volatility

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 1.7 and its 70.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, ADMA Biologics Inc. has beta of 2.94 which is 194.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is 8.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.6. The Current Ratio of rival ADMA Biologics Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.4. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. 0 2 4 2.67 ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. has a consensus price target of $105.4, and a 19.08% upside potential. Competitively the consensus price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, which is potential 180.21% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. and ADMA Biologics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 57.4%. Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.9%. Competitively, ADMA Biologics Inc. has 25.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. -2.11% -6.98% -6.03% -25.16% -13.32% 10.47% ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19%

For the past year Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Summary

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s lead products include INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) used for the treatment of movement disorders; elagolix, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trials used for womenÂ’s health; and opicapone, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trials used for in adjunct therapy and preparations of levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with ParkinsonÂ’s disease. It is also developing NBI-640756 that is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of essential tremor; and NBI-74788, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia. In addition, the companyÂ’s research programs comprise VMAT2 Inhibitors for movement disorders, bipolar disorders, and schizophrenia; and G Protein-Coupled Receptors and Ion Channels for epilepsy, essential tremor, pain, and other Indications. It has collaborations with AbbVie Inc. to develop and commercialize elagolix and GnRH antagonists for womenÂ’s and menÂ’s health; Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation to develop and commercialize INGREZZA for movement disorders; and BIAL Â– Portela & Ca, S.A. to develop and commercialize opicapone for the treatment of human diseases and conditions, including ParkinsonÂ’s disease. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.