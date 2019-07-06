Contrasting of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.06 N/A -0.33 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

In table 1 we can see Neuralstem Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Neuralstem Inc.’s 2.61 beta indicates that its volatility is 161.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Neuralstem Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is 5.3. Neuralstem Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

On the other hand, Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 723.53% and its consensus price target is $3.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Neuralstem Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 17% and 67% respectively. Insiders owned 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -0.79% -28.87% -87.39% -78.21% -82.86% -83.39%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.