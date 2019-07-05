Contrasting of Neuralstem Inc. (CUR) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

We will be comparing the differences between Neuralstem Inc. (NASDAQ:CUR) and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuralstem Inc. N/A 24.25 N/A -0.33 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 16 14.01 N/A -0.36 0.00

Table 1 highlights Neuralstem Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuralstem Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuralstem Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -54.4% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -20.4% -11.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.61 shows that Neuralstem Inc. is 161.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.77 which is 77.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Neuralstem Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. which has a 2.9 Current Ratio and a 2.7 Quick Ratio. Neuralstem Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Neuralstem Inc. and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuralstem Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

Competitively Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $21, with potential upside of 20.41%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17% of Neuralstem Inc. shares and 87.7% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 13.52% of Neuralstem Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuralstem Inc. -2.22% -0.09% 0.42% -20.56% -74.01% 43.63% Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. -5.45% -5.22% -4.88% -0.63% -20.53% 7.93%

For the past year Neuralstem Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.

Neuralstem, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of nervous system therapies based on its proprietary human neuronal stem cells and small molecule compounds. The companyÂ’s stem cell based technology enables the isolation and expansion of human neural stem cells from various areas of the developing human brain and spinal cord enabling the generation of physiologically relevant human neurons of various types. It is developing products include NSI-189, a chemical entity, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder, as well as is in preclinical programs for the MCAO stroke, type 1 and 2 diabetes related neuropathy, irradiation-induced cognition, long-term potentiation enhancement, and angelman syndrome. The company is also developing NSI-566, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for treating amyotrophic lateral sclerosis disease, as well as is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of chronic spinal cord injury and motor deficits due to ischemic stroke. Neuralstem, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes human enzymes and other drug candidates in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The companyÂ’s human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit. Its products are based on the Enhanze technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids. The company offers Hylenex recombinant, a formulation of rHuPH20 to facilitate subcutaneous fluid administration for achieving hydration; to enhance the dispersion and absorption of other injected drugs; in subcutaneous urography; and to enhance resorption of radiopaque agents. It also develops PEGylated recombinant human hyaluronidase for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, gastric cancer, and metastatic breast cancer. It has collaborations with F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Ltd.; Hoffmann-La Roche, Inc.; Baxalta US Inc.; Baxalta GmbH; Pfizer Inc.; Janssen Biotech, Inc.; AbbVie, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; and Genentech. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.