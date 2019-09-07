Contrasting of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Gladstone Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:GAINL) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.05 N/A 1.00 5.46 Gladstone Investment Corporation 26 6.03 N/A 2.49 10.48

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Gladstone Investment Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The company with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms presently. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Gladstone Investment Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Gladstone Investment Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 1.87% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Gladstone Investment Corporation -0.16% 0.46% 0.81% 3.61% 0% 9.3%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Investment Corporation.

Summary

Gladstone Investment Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.