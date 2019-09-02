Contrasting of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL)

Both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FHL) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 14.73 N/A 1.00 5.46 Futu Holdings Limited 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Futu Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and Futu Holdings Limited are owned by institutional investors at 14.19% and 10.8% respectively.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% Futu Holdings Limited -0.35% 7.5% -17.6% 0% 0% -26.04%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has 31.33% stronger performance while Futu Holdings Limited has -26.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Futu Holdings Limited.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.