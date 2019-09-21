Contrasting of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NRO) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF)

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NRO) and ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 5 15.30 N/A 1.00 5.46 ATIF Holdings Limited 3 27.06 N/A 0.04 84.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited. ATIF Holdings Limited appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ATIF Holdings Limited, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ATIF Holdings Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. and ATIF Holdings Limited has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 14.19% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. 4.61% 6.03% 9.66% 18.74% 6.24% 31.33% ATIF Holdings Limited 5.45% 1.23% 0% 0% 0% -33.54%

For the past year Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. has 31.33% stronger performance while ATIF Holdings Limited has -33.54% weaker performance.

Summary

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ATIF Holdings Limited.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It typically invests in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts. The fund invests in growth stocks of companies operating across all market capitalizations. It employs a fundamental analysis including direct real estate analysis, on-site real estate analysis, and frequent meetings with company management to make its investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the NAREIT Equity Index and S&P 500 Index. Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund, Inc was formed on October 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.