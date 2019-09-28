Contrasting of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|18
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
|-4.93%
|-2.97%
|-4.45%
|-1.64%
|-5.92%
|12.61%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.