Contrasting of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.76 16.28 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% are Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.