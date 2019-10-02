Contrasting of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

As Asset Management companies, Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBO) and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 0.00 N/A 0.76 16.28 Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 1.59 5.62

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. is currently more expensive than Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 28.18% and 4.77% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 9.73% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. 0.09% -3.15% -24.09% -32.53% -29.84% -20.36%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. had bullish trend while Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc.