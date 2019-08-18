Contrasting of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 12 13.52 N/A 0.76 16.28 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. 0.24% 0.9% -0.48% 7.75% 6.82% 11.24% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund

Summary

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.