Contrasting of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NBO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|12
|13.52
|N/A
|0.76
|16.28
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 28.18% of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. shares and 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc.
|0.24%
|0.9%
|-0.48%
|7.75%
|6.82%
|11.24%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
Summary
Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Inc. beats Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund on 3 of the 5 factors.
