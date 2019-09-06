Contrasting of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)

This is a contrast between Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.36 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 highlights Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE:ERC)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders owned 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares. Competitively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.