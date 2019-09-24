Contrasting of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 The Carlyle Group L.P. 24 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and The Carlyle Group L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) and The Carlyle Group L.P. (NASDAQ:TCGP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Insiders owned roughly 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% The Carlyle Group L.P. 0.16% 3.51% 6.6% 11.09% 3.81% 22.97%

For the past year Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. was less bullish than The Carlyle Group L.P.

Summary

The Carlyle Group L.P. beats on 2 of the 2 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.