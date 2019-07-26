Contrasting of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and Its Peers

We are contrasting Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and its rivals on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 40.01% institutional ownership for its rivals. 28.58% of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.03% of all Asset Management companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 68.41% 23.56% 9.07%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. N/A 8 0.00 Industry Average 62.83M 91.85M 45.56

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.11 1.94 1.67 2.59

As a group, Asset Management companies have a potential upside of 142.58%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 1.56% -2.86% 1.3% -0.89% -12.36% 16.59% Industry Average 2.03% 3.58% 7.11% 11.51% 8.79% 15.48%

Dividends

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.