Contrasting of Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NML) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM)

Both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BZM) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 7 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 14 0.00 N/A 0.36 40.38

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. and BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 6.68% respectively. 28.58% are Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. -4.03% -2.38% -6.23% -4.16% -19.08% 10.31% BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust -3.76% -0.65% -2.65% 5.73% 8.07% 11.37%

Summary

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies. Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund Inc was formed on November 16, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.