Contrasting of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSE:NHS) and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:TPZ) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 12 10.05 N/A 0.85 13.88 Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.65% of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.85% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.05%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. 0.34% -0.68% -1.51% 10.41% 8.58% 21.72% Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. -4.93% -2.97% -4.45% -1.64% -5.92% 12.61%

For the past year Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was more bullish than Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Summary

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution. It was formerly known as Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. was formed on July 28, 2003 and is domiciled in the United States.